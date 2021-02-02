ContainersGreater China

Evergreen goes on 20 mega boxship order spree

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 2, 2021
Evergreen is on an ordering charge. Its order book – already the biggest among all liners – is set to swell with a long telegraphed big order being split three ways across East Asia.

According to multiple broking reports, the Taiwanese liner has ordered five 15,000 teu ships at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, five similarly sized ships at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua, while also agreeing with Japan’s Shoei Kisen to take 10 15,000 teu newbuilds from Shoei Kisen’s sister firm, Imabari.

The 300,000 extra slots of these 20 ships will give Evergreen a fleet of around 1.6m slots, almost equal with Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE).

When contacted by Splash regarding the order, an official at Evergreen declined to comment.

Alphaliner data shows Evergreen currently operates a fleet of 197 ships with total capacity of 1.28m teu, making it the seventh largest containerline in the world, and it currently has an orderbook of 60 ships with total capacity of around 454,200 teu, accounting for 35.2% of the company’s current fleet capacity.

