ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Evergreen in for 24,000 teu Hudong-Zhonghua pair

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 321 Less than a minute

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has added to its giant orderbook. Clarkson Research Services reports in its latest weekly report that Evergreen, the world’s seventh largest carrier, has contracted Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua to build a pair of 24,000 teu ships. The vessels will deliver in 2024. No price has been revealed for this contract.

Evergreen’s orderbook is the second largest among all liners, after Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

One of the ships due to deliver very soon – the Ever Ace – will break records. The 23,992 teu bright green ship will deliver from Samsung Heavy Industries next month, with its nominal intake ensuring it surpasses HMM’s latest series of megamaxes by just 28 teu to take the mantle of the world’s largest boxship.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 321 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button