Evergreen in for 24,000 teu Hudong-Zhonghua pair

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has added to its giant orderbook. Clarkson Research Services reports in its latest weekly report that Evergreen, the world’s seventh largest carrier, has contracted Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua to build a pair of 24,000 teu ships. The vessels will deliver in 2024. No price has been revealed for this contract.

Evergreen’s orderbook is the second largest among all liners, after Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

One of the ships due to deliver very soon – the Ever Ace – will break records. The 23,992 teu bright green ship will deliver from Samsung Heavy Industries next month, with its nominal intake ensuring it surpasses HMM’s latest series of megamaxes by just 28 teu to take the mantle of the world’s largest boxship.