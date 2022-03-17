Evergreen in for three more 24,000 teu ships at Hudong-Zhonghua

Evergreen Marine has returned to CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua with a new shipbuilding contract for the construction of three more 24,000 teu containerships.

The Taiwanese carrier said it will pay between $160m and $190m per vessel, and a total of up to $550m. Delivery dates have not been disclosed for the latest order, which follows the contract for a similar pair in June 2021 and brings Evergreen’s 24,000 teu series at Hudong-Zhonghua to seven ships.

Evergreen is the world’s seventh largest liner with 202 ships in its fleet and 61 units under construction, the second largest orderbook behind Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) with 78 ships.