Evergreen orders feeder boxship quartet at Hyundai Mipo

Evergreen orders feeder boxship quartet at Hyundai Mipo

December 30th, 2019 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

Taiwanese line Evergreen has placed an order at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the construction of four 1,800 teu containerships.

The four vessels will be adopt the Con-Green design, developed by HMD, MAN Energy Solutions and DNV GL to meet the IMO EEDI Phase 3 requirments.

The total value of the order is KRW110bn ($95m), and delivery of the ships will start in 2021.

Alphaliner data shows Evergreen currently owns a fleet of 109 ships with total capacity of 566,051 teu, while the company has a massive orderbook of 69 ships with a total capacity of 557,002 teu.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.