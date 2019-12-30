Evergreen orders feeder boxship quartet at Hyundai Mipo

Taiwanese line Evergreen has placed an order at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the construction of four 1,800 teu containerships.

The four vessels will be adopt the Con-Green design, developed by HMD, MAN Energy Solutions and DNV GL to meet the IMO EEDI Phase 3 requirments.

The total value of the order is KRW110bn ($95m), and delivery of the ships will start in 2021.

Alphaliner data shows Evergreen currently owns a fleet of 109 ships with total capacity of 566,051 teu, while the company has a massive orderbook of 69 ships with a total capacity of 557,002 teu.