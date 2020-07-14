Evergreen raising $300m for fleet growth

Taiwanese liner shipping major Evergreen Marine has announced a plan to issue $300m worth of overseas bonds.

It will be the company’s first ever overseas bond issue and the proceeds will be used for the acquisition and chartering of ships as well as overseas bunker fuel payments.

Evergreen said the funds raised from the bond issue will help the company keep its long-term competitiveness.

According to Alphaliner, Evergreen currently operates a fleet of 193 ships including chartered ships, making it the seventh largest container shipping operator in the world. The company also has 60 vessels on order, accounting for 42% of its existing fleet.