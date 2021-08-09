Evergreen snaps up eight containerships for $94m

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has acquired eight containerships in a deal worth around $94.1m. The liner giant is adding seven 1,600 teu vessels and one 7000 teu unit through its two subsidiaries, Evergreen Hong Kong and Evergreen Asia respectively.

Evergreen Hong Kong has snapped up seven 1,600 teu boxships from Gaining Enterprise, paying $67.1m, while Evergreen Asia acquired the 7,000 teu vessel for $27m. Delivery details have not been disclosed.

Evergreen is currently the seventh-largest liner, with a fleet of around 200 ships, including 116 self-owned. According to VesselsValue the company has 35 newbuilds on order.