Evergreen splashes up to $1.1bn on 24 feeder boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has placed an order at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of 24 feeder containerships in a deal worth up to $1.1bn.

The deal includes ships of three different sizes, 11 3,000 teu, 11 2,300 teu and a pair of 1,800 teu units with a price tag between $28m and $51m.

Evergreen has a history of ordering extensive series at a single yard, but even by its standards, this is an extraordinary number of newbuilds to place in one go.

The latest order ensures the Taiwanese carrier has the second largest orderbook in the world after Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).