Evergreen supersizes existing orders to 24,000 teu class

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine has placed an order at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 24,000 teu containerships in a deal worth up to $320m. The initial order was for a 23,000 teu pair, however, following the change of design and ownership from one Evergreen Marine Corp subsidiary to another, the capacity is now expected to reach 24,000 teu.

The world’s seventh-largest liner said the newbuilds come with a price tag ranging between $140m and $160m each. No delivery date has been revealed for this order. A 24,000 teu pair ordered in June at Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua is expected to deliver in 2023-2024.

The latest order ensures the Taiwanese carrier has the largest orderbook in the world with 80 vessels, followed by Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) with 60 vessels under construction. In September, Evergreen booked 24 feeder boxships at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, paying up to $1.1bn.

According to Alphaliner, Evergreen currently operates a fleet of around 207 ships, including 120 self-owned with a carrying capacity of 1.45m teu.