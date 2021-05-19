Evergreen takes the biggest boxship mantle away from HMM by just 28 teu

Evergreen’s 23,992 teu Ever Ace will deliver from Samsung Heavy Industries in July, with its recently confirmed nominal intake ensuring it surpasses HMM’s latest series of megamaxes by just 28 teu to take the mantle of the world’s largest boxship, a record that has been broken on an annual or even biannual basis for the last five years.

The ship, sporting a new green look, will be deployed on Evergreen’s CEM service connecting Asia with North Europe, according to Alphaliner.

The Ever Ace is the first of 10 in a series that Evergreen will receive from Samsung Heavy in South Korea and CSSC in China this year and next.

The Ever Ace features a new bulbless design and a hull with a bright green colour, a departure from previous Evergreen liveries.

Alphaliner describes the new Evergreen ship as coming with a highly-flared bow and a full width of 24 container rows in the first bay. Lashing bridges reach four tiers high with so-called Mickey Mouse ears into the fifth tier.

Containership size records have repeatedly been broken in recent years, climbing above the 20,000 teu mark for the first time in 2017. Boxships have nearly quadrupled in size in terms of carrying capacity since the start of the century.