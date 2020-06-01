Home Sector Shipyards Eversendai awarded offshore wind contracts by Petrofac June 1st, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore, Shipyards

Malaysian offshore service provider Eversendai Offshore has secured two offshore wind renewable energy projects from Petrofac.

The first project is to fabricate and construct an offshore wind substation platform topside, jacket & piles for an offshore wind farm in United Kingdom. Another project to fabricate and construct jacket & piles for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Beta offshore wind substation platform for TenneT in the Netherlands.

The total value of the contracts is RM186m ($43.1m).

“This diversification into the offshore wind renewable energy sector continues to promote our diversification efforts of growing our business into industries that leverages on our fabrication facilities and core expertise in engineering, fabrication and construction,” said Narish Nathan, CEO at Eversendai Offshore.

Eversendai envisages the offshore wind renewable energy projects to be a substantial contributor to the group’s revenue and profits moving forward.