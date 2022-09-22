AsiaShipyards

Ex-chairman of ABG Shipyard arrested, accused of perpetrating India’s largest fraud

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2022
Rishi Agarwal, former chairman and managing director of ABG Shipyard, has been arrested in India, accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks of around $283m over a seven-year period through to 2012.

Agarwal is accused of setting up around 100 shell companies to funnel cash from one of the nation’s top shipyards in what investigators have described as one of India’s largest bank frauds. Other associates of Agarwal are also being investigation.

ABG Shipyard, an offshoot of the ABG Group of companies, is based at Dahej and Surat and involved in building and repairing ships. It has been in severe financial difficulty since 2013.

