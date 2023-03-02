AmericasGasMiddle East

Excelerate Energy extends FSRU charter in Dubai

New York-listed floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy has secured a time charter extension from Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) for the FSRU Explorer.

The 2008-built 150,900 cu m vessel had around three years remaining under its existing charter, which has now been extended by an additional five years from the fourth quarter of 2025.

The FSRU was chartered initially to DUSUP in 2015 to complement existing supply sources, and support the Emirate of Dubai’s seasonal demand requirements.

The unit is located at DUSUP’s Jebel Ali LNG terminal, where the company has been importing and re-gasifying LNG since 2010.

