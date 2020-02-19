Home Sector Gas Excelerate Energy to manage its entire fleet in-house February 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Gas, Operations

Excelerate Technical Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excelerate Energy, has been given the relevant compliance approvals to operate as a ship manager.

The company has already brought in 2014-built FSRU Experience into the management arm, and is making arrangements to manage its entire fleet of FSRUs in-house. The vessels are currently managed by Belgium’s Exmar.

“Excelerate has achieved a company milestone with the successful launch of our ship management services. The compliance certification is tangible evidence of the forward-thinking, dedicated effort of our team. We are pleased to offer our clients the advantages of integrated service as a fully independent provider of floating LNG solutions,” said Steven Kobos, president and managing director of Excelerate.

The Experience FSRU came out of dry-docking earlier this month, and has been rebranded and painted in Excelerate’s brand colours and design. Excelerate will transition its entire fleet to Excelerate Technical Management by the end of 2020, and will be repainting each ship as part of scheduled maintenance.