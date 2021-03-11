BunkeringEuropeGas

Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier given class approval by LR

Exmar has been awarded an approval in principle (AIP) from Lloyd’s Register for its ammonia fuelled 40,000 cu m gas carrier.

Jiangnan Shipyard was responsible for the ship design while Wärtsilä Gas Solutions provided all input for the ammonia fuel gas supply system.

The AIP follows LR’s complete evaluation and risk assessment of the vessel design.

“This approval in principle is an important milestone in the process of developing low CO2 emission gas carriers. Exmar continues its steps towards further innovation and decarbonisation by demonstrating the possibility of using ammonia as fuel onboard gas carriers. This follows Exmar’s initiative of introducing LPG as a fuel in 2012 which is being implemented on our world’s first order of two dual fuel VLGCs currently under construction,” said Jens Ismar, executive director shipping at Exmar.

Currently Exmar owns a LPG carrier fleet of 15 vessels with another two under construction at Jiangnan Shipyard.

