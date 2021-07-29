Exmar and Nutrien set out to build vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia

Belgium’s Exmar and Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien have joined forces to develop and build a low-carbon ammonia-fueled vessel as early as 2025.

The collaboration aims to slash Nutrien’s maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel.

Nutrien and Exmar will collaborate on selecting an ammonia engine and supply system manufacturer, a shipyard capable of building an ammonia-powered vessel, and using Nutrien’s existing low-carbon ammonia supply from Geismar, LA as a fuel.

Nutrien has actively been pursuing the development of low-carbon ammonia for more than a decade, and it is anticipated that the use of this ammonia will achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 40%.

The partners also believe that emissions reductions of up to 70% can be achieved with the development of low-carbon ammonia and that vessels powered by such fuel can align with IMO’s 2050 goals, and deep decarbonisation of the maritime industry could be achievable before 2030.

“Exmar has always strived to contribute to innovations and increase efficiencies in gas logistics and transportation. The development of an ammonia-fueled vessel together with our long-standing partner Nutrien is an exciting and logical next step for us,” said Jens Ismar, executive director shipping.