Exmar and Seapeak JV orders gas carrier duo at Hyundai Mipo

Exmar LPG, a joint venture between Belgium’s Exmar and Seapeak, formerly Teekay LNG Partners, has ordered two midsize carriers at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

No price has been revealed for the 46,000 cu m dual-fuel LPG vessels expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Exmar and Seapeak have the option for two additional vessels of the same capacity for delivery in 2025, and these can be delivered with ammonia dual-fuel propulsion.

Exmar currently owns and operates 19 midsize gas carriers, three very large gas carriers and 10 pressurised vessels. Seapeak is the third largest independent LNG carrier owner and operator with a fleet of more that 70 LNG and LPGships and a regasification terminal.