Belgian owner Exmar has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Argentine oil company YPF over a dispute over the Tango FLNG agreements.

In June, YPF issued a force majeure notice for the Tango FLNG, which Exmar considered to be unlawful.

Under the settlement agreement, YPF will pay $150m via 18 monthly installments for the early termination of the charter agreement.

Exmar said the FLNG is now available for other projects.