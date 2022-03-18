Exmar seals five-year FRSU charter with Gasunie

Belgium’s Exmar has struck a deal with Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie for a five-year charter of the 2017-built barge-based floating regasification unit (FSRU) S188 .

Gasunie will use the FSRU as a floating liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Eemshaven in Groningen, the Netherlands, given the geopolitical developments currently going on in Europe and the increased emphasis of governments on the security of energy supply, Exmar said.

The plan is to deploy the FSRU and have the terminal up and running by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“We are happy to reach this agreement with Gasunie. It proves the possibilities of our floating infrastructure solutions as a quick to market and competitive solution for securing energy supply to communities, industries and households,” commented Nicolas Saverys, Exmar’s executive chairman.

The Liberian-flagged FSRU was previously on charter with commodity trading giant Gunvor for use in Bangladesh, which was officially terminated in May last year.