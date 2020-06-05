Explosion onboard Hoegh car carrier injures local firefighters at Jacksonville

June 5th, 2020 Americas, Operations, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

A fire erupted onboard the 4,900 ceu car carrier Hoegh Xiamen at Port of Jacksonville on Thursday. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD), the fire broke out on the vehicle’s seventh deck and spread to multiple levels. All 21 crew onboard were evacuated from the ship safely.

The vessel is loaded with used cars to be transported from Jacksonville.

During firefighting operations, an explosion onboard the ship injured eight firefighters who were transported to the local hospital. Four of them are being treated for burns and minor injuries while the other four are in serious condition with one in surgery and another in intensive care.

A tweet by JFRD one hour ago said the firefighting operations are likely to take days not hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jacksonville is one of the busiest ports for total vehicle handling in the US, handling more than 696,500 vehicles last year.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

