Police are investigating a second attack this year on the Piraeus headquarters of Vita Management yesterday.

An explosion ripped the frontage of the office building on Wednesday. No one was injured and the damage could have been far worse as the fuel from the explosive device, which also contained gas canisters, failed to ignite.

Vita Management, which has just bought the ultramax bulker Ocean Jorf from Doun Risen, is led by Dionyssios Vassilatos.