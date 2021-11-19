Express Marine officers acquire company

Express Marine, a US company that provides tug and barge transportation for dry bulk products along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts and in the Caribbean, has been acquired by six longstanding company officers from former CEO Richard Walling. The company will continue to operate under the Express Marine name.

New majority owners are President and COO Keith Kirkeide, VP and CFO Joseph Kellogg, VP and Treasurer Joseph Kellogg Jr., and VP and Gulf Operations Manager Stan Davis. Chief Accounting Officer Don Wrigley and Operations Manager Greg Havens join them as minority owners. All will continue in their respective roles.

“Our crews, customers and business partners will see no outward change, and business will continue as usual,” said Kirkeide. “When Dick announced his retirement, this was a seamless next step, as we understand the dedication it takes to uphold the standards and reputation he has built with Express Marine.”