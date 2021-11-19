AmericasDry Cargo

Express Marine officers acquire company

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 19, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Express Marine

Express Marine, a US company that provides tug and barge transportation for dry bulk products along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts and in the Caribbean, has been acquired by six longstanding company officers from former CEO Richard Walling. The company will continue to operate under the Express Marine name.

New majority owners are President and COO Keith Kirkeide, VP and CFO Joseph Kellogg, VP and Treasurer Joseph Kellogg Jr., and VP and Gulf Operations Manager Stan Davis. Chief Accounting Officer Don Wrigley and Operations Manager Greg Havens join them as minority owners. All will continue in their respective roles.

“Our crews, customers and business partners will see no outward change, and business will continue as usual,” said Kirkeide. “When Dick announced his retirement, this was a seamless next step, as we understand the dedication it takes to uphold the standards and reputation he has built with Express Marine.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 19, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button