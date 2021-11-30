Expro wins Australia and Malaysia contracts worth more than $50m

Energy services provider Expro has secured four subsea well access contracts worth in excess of $50m. Two contracts were won in Australia and two in Malaysia.

In Australia, Expro has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract for the abandonment of 18 subsea wells and the removal of open water production trees. The project will see Expro deliver an integrated subsea solution, including its intervention riser system (IRS), to access the wells and undertake plug and abandonment work.

Also in Australia, Expro has been commissioned to deliver an integrated program for new subsea development. What is described as a major contract, will include the delivery of a complete subsea completion landing string package and a bespoke high-rate surface well test system.

In Malaysia, Expro has landed a seven-figure contract for the provision of large bore electro hydraulic subsea landing string equipment for a new subsea deepwater campaign.

Meanwhile, Shell has contracted Expro for the provision of a subsea landing string integrated package for the Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field. The contract is for a fixed scope of work on four development wells.

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s vice president of well access and subsea, commented: “The award of these significant contracts enhances our strong reputation as a global leader in the subsea well access space and allows us to further demonstrate our capabilities in the growing Asian and Australian markets. This follows the broadening of our subsea intervention capabilities during 2019 and 2020, with the completion of successful IRS deepwater operations in Mauritania.”