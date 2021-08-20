Exxon expects to reduce carbon emissions with oil from Brazilian pre-salt offshore fields

According to the president of ExxonMobil Brasil, Juan Lessman, the company will achieve lower carbon emissions from its oil and gas production by increasing output from its offshore fields in Brazil. Crude oil from the pre-salt fields, he said, is high quality and produces fewer emissions per barrel.

Speaking at an event on August 18 at the Brazil-Texas Chamber of Commerce, Lessman said Brazil “brings a great opportunity” for the reduction of emissions, a “focus right now” for the company.

ExxonMobil announced new emission-reduction plans in December 2020, including goals to reduce upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 15% to 20% by 2025, compared with 2016 levels. Further, according to Reuters, the company is “considering a pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.” The same article said the company plans “to unveil a series of strategic moves on environmental and other issues before the end of 2021.”

Exxon’s website indicates that it is “one of the largest companies among international oil companies in Brazil, with over 2.5 million net acres and … participation in 28 blocks.”