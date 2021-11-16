ExxonMobil awards large Guyana subsea contract to TechnipFMC

UK-based subsea giant TechnipFMC has been awarded a large contract worth between $500m and $1bn by ExxonMobil to supply the subsea production system for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities to deliver the overall subsea production system.

The scope of the project includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, said this is the company’s fourth award within the Stabroek block. The Yellowtail discovery was announced in April 2019 as ExxonMobil’s 13th oil discovery in the Stabroek Block, and was later followed by the Yellowtail-2 and the Redtail discoveries.

According to ExxonMobil, the gross recoverable resource for the Stabroek block is estimated to be more than eight bn oil-equivalent barrels, including Liza and other successful exploration wells on Payara, Liza deep, Snoek, Turbot, Ranger, Pacora, Longtail, Hammerhead, Pluma, Tilapia, Haimara, Yellowtail, Tripletail and Mako.