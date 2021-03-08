Ezion Holdings sells liftboat

Singapore’s Ezion Holding has announced the sale of its 2016-built liftboat Teras Conquest 9 to Chinese leasing house SLH (Tianjin) Ship Leasing.

The vessel was sold for a price of $18.5m. Ezion believes the disposal will allow the group to stop the incurrence of further operating costs and liabilities, and will also allow it to reduce its outstanding liabilities via the partial repayment of the secured bank loans.

The company expects to gain $1.35m from the sale.

According to VesselsValue, Ezion Holdings has sold a series of vessels including three liftboats, one heavy lift vessel and one drilling rig in the past few months.