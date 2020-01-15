Ezion profits from sale of anchor handler to Astro Offshore

January 16th, 2020

Dubai-headquartered offshore service provider Astro Offshore has agreed a deal with Singapore’s Ezion Holdings to acquire 2012-built AHTS vessel Teras Genesis for $2.25m.

Ezion says the sale of the vessel, which is worth $2.48m according to VesselsValue, will generate a gain of around $858k which will be used to repay debt.

Ezion says the disposal is in line with the its plan to focus on its liftboats and reduce burn rates of the service rigs and vessels.

The disposal will leave Ezion with four anchor handlers in its fleet, while the acquisition grows Astro Offshore’s fleet to a total of seven vessels.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

