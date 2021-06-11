Fairfield contracts Fukuoka for more chemical tankers

Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC) has concluded a contract with Japan’s Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction of two 26,300 dwt, dual fuel stainless steel chemical tankers with options for an additional four vessels. The first firm two units will be delivered in the second half of 2023.

All vessels will have dual-fuel/LNG propulsion and 26 duplex stainless steel cargo tanks. Anglo Eastern has been appointed technical manager of the vessels.

“Our customers are increasingly conscious of the necessity to move quickly to reduce CO2 emissions across supply chains and we have been receiving encouragement to bring these next generation ships to market as soon as practical. Of course, a greater investment in the ships is required as we add new propulsion technology, additional tanks, and other operational/design improvements. LNG pricing and bunkering infrastructure on our trade lanes, increased trading flexibility from the new tank layout, cost saving benefits from the new design, and strong demand from our customers will allow FCC to trade the vessels competitively despite the additional initial cost,” said Jacob de Vries, FCC’s chief commercial officer.

The FCC fleet currently consists of 40 fully stainless steel chemical tankers between 19,900 dwt and 26,000 dwt, with an average age of four4 years. In addition to the dual-fuel/LNG propelled vessels now ordered, the group has four 19,900 dwt and two 25,000 dwt stainless steel parcel chemical tanker vessels on order with Fukuoka Shipbuilding for delivery in the second half 2021 through the end of 2022.