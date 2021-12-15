Falck and BlueFloat eye 675 MW Italian floater

A partnership between Italy-based Falck Renewables and Spain’s BlueFloat Energy, set up to develop floating offshore wind farms off the Italian coast, has announced the creation of Minervia Energia, an ad hoc company to develop a 675 MW floater off Catanzaro.

The developers have chosen Calabria as a location for the proposed 45-turbine Minervia Energia project in the Gulf of Squillace, between 13 and 29 km from the coast. The proposed wind farm would produce 2.4 TWh annually, equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 600,000 households, and avoid 1m tons of CO2 emissions each year. Energy from the development could also be used to produce 45,000 tons of green hydrogen annually.

A request for a maritime concession to the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas was submitted at the beginning of December. A preliminary consultation process has also been initiated which will define the environmental impact assessment study.

Falck and BlueFloat have estimated that the floating offshore wind farm could create 2,500 direct jobs during the manufacturing, assembly, and construction phases, with the goods and services for the construction and maintenance of the development primarily sourced from local companies. The developers are also proposing using the region’s main port during construction and long-term maintenance of the wind farm, providing an added economic boost to the area.