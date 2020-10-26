Falcon Maritime joins Dania and Clipper in bulker management partnership

Falcon Maritime Group has joined V.Group’s Dania Ship Management in a new partnership agreement with Dania Ship Management Bulk.

Dania Ship Management Bulk was formed in 2017 by Dania and Clipper Group, and the addition of Falcon will add two handysize bulkers to the Copenhagen-based outfit.

Mikkjal Poulsen, managing director of Dania Ship Management Bulk, said: “This new relationship with Falcon Maritime Group A/S will strengthen our capabilities in dry cargo management, as we continue our growth journey. This will help us to continue delivering flawless service whilst ensuring we navigate these challenging times with strong well-established partners.”

Bo Knold Kristensen, managing director of Falcon Maritime Group, added: “This new agreement with Dania Ship Management Bulk A/S provides Falcon Maritime Group A/S with the perfect management for its fleet and a solid platform for future growth – allowing us to bring the technical management of our vessels closer to our commercial activities here in Copenhagen. We anticipate this partnership will benefit our clients as well as the organisation and employees – both on shore and at sea. With both companies having a strong commitment to safety, efficiency and quality, I am confident of a successful synergy.”