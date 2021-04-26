Tech

Fast-paced change drives development of regulation-focused Maritime Technologies Forum

Kim BiggarApril 27, 2021
Seven global flag state and classification societies have joined in launching the Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), an organisation that will provide technical and regulatory research, expertise and leadership to assist the shipping sector and its regulators as they navigate the impacts of accelerating technology advances.

The MTF will focus primarily on technologies related to energy efficiency, alternative fuels and autonomy. Members will collaborate on research and draw on their collective regulatory expertise to offer advice to the shipping sector.

They will also invite contributions from others in the marine industry to ensure that new technologies are safely tested and adopted, and that global regulations reflect stakeholder needs.

Founding members of the MTF are the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV, Japan’s Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Lloyd’s Register (LR), Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), and the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

