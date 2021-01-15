AsiaOffshoreOperations

Fatal incident onboard BW Offshore FPSO, two dead

Jason Jiang January 15, 2021
BW Offshore has announced that an incident occurred onboard its FPSO Espoir Ivoirien operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast.

The incident was caused by a leakage of hydrocarbons into the tank where work was being performed and two workers died in the incident.

Production at the FPSO has been shut down and the company said the leak has been contained within the cargo tank, with all personnel accounted for.

“This is a tragic day for the families of the men we have lost, and our hearts go out to them,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

The FPSO is operated by BW Offshore for CNR International. 

Jason Jiang
