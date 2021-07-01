Fearnleys and DNV unveil emissions prediction calculator

Norwegian shipbroker Fearnleys and DNV via its platform Veracity have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly deploy and market an emissions prediction calculator to the shipping industry.

The calculator will provide shipbrokers, owners, and charterers with quality assured emissions data predictions over the Veracity platform.

Veracity is DNV’s ISO 27001 certified, secure data network which is widely utilised by the maritime and energy sectors. Currently, there are over 11,000 vessels and 230,000 users on the platform, connecting through the exchange of datasets and a wide range of applications.

Mikkel Skou, executive director, Veracity, said: “Our calculator is being calibrated based on actual emissions data that has been validated and verified by DNV. It is run through well-tested algorithms, developed by DNV’s maritime experts and data scientists over more than 10 years.”

For shipbrokers, such as Fearnleys, who want to support the decarbonisation of the industry, the calculator will assist in predicting emissions for potential trade. It will enable shipbrokers and charterers to select business and transport options based on their environmental footprint.