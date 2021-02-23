February 2021 Review

Including its orderbook, Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has toppled its 2M alliance partner Maersk into top spot in the global liner rankings, according to the latest data from Alphaliner. Maersk has been the world’s largest containerline since 1995. Since December, MSC has been run Soren Toft, the former COO of Maersk.

