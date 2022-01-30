AmericasOffshore

Federal judge rejects Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 31, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

US District Judge Rudolph Contreras has rejected a plan to lease 80m acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling. The plan had itself been court-ordered in June 2021 by a US District Judge in Louisiana, after President Biden’s executive order pausing new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore waters was challenged by 13 states. A coalition of environmental groups followed up by suing the Biden administration to stop the sale.

Contreras said in the ruling that the Interior Department did not fully consider the climate impacts of the leases. The Interior Department is now required to complete a more comprehensive review of the environmental impacts of drilling, then decide if the sale should go ahead or be cancelled.

The ruling puts a stop to the leases already sold on 1.7m acres.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 31, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button