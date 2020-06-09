Fednav restructures business

Canadian bulk carrier operator Fednav has announced the reorganisation of its shipping businesses into one management entity in order to better align its commercial and technical units.

Under the reorganisation plan, the company’s marine department, led by executive vice president Tina Revsbech, will unite the traditional chartering and operations teams with the shipowning, technical, and arctic units. Revsbech was previously the head of BW Tankers.

Additionally, the company has appointed Isabelle Brassard as senior vice president of logistics and sustainable development to oversee all land-based business activities of the company, specifically Federal Marine Terminals and Fednav Direct. Brassard, who like Fednav hails from Quebec, is a long-term employee with Rio Tinto, most recently overseeing the miner’s shipping operations out of Singapore.

“Building a strong business requires hiring top talent. Over the last few years, we have been carefully building our management team with elite leaders. These are tough times for everyone—but by making significant structural changes now, we hope to be among the first out of the gate when the current health and economic crisis is behind us. The quicker we are to adapt to the evolving global landscape, the more effectively positioned we will be to deliver a higher standard to our customers,” said Paul Pathy, president and CEO of Fednav.

Fednav is Canada’s largest ocean-going bulk shipping company. The company’s fleet consists of more than 120 bulk carriers, 64 of which are owned.