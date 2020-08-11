AsiaContainers

Feeder boxship slams into pier at Manila port

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 11, 2020
The 2003-built 639 teu feedermax containership Ocean Abundance has slammed into a pier at Manila North Harbor Port on Monday.

According to the initial investigation report by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the ship ran into the pier after it suffered an engine malfunction, leaving it unable to turn.

Both the ship’s bow and pier are damaged from the incident, although PCG said there were no signs of an oil spill and it would continue to monitor the area.

The Ocean Abundance is owned by Philippines company Oceanic Container Lines.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

