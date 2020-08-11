Feeder boxship slams into pier at Manila port

The 2003-built 639 teu feedermax containership Ocean Abundance has slammed into a pier at Manila North Harbor Port on Monday.

According to the initial investigation report by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the ship ran into the pier after it suffered an engine malfunction, leaving it unable to turn.

Both the ship’s bow and pier are damaged from the incident, although PCG said there were no signs of an oil spill and it would continue to monitor the area.

The Ocean Abundance is owned by Philippines company Oceanic Container Lines.