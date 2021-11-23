Feeling peaky?

It had to happen eventually: container freight rates have topped out. The Freightos Baltic global container freight index peaked on September 10 at $11,109, fell to a still tasty $9,949 on October 8, recovered to $10,525 on November 5 but then tumbled to $9,202 on November 19, some 17% lower than the September peak.

The decline has been most apparent in the key China / East Asia to the North American west coast. From a September 10 peak of $20,586 the index fell 22% to $16,004 on October 8, ...