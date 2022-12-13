Felixstowe agrees pay deal with staff

A pay dispute between around 1,900 dockworkers at UK’s top container port Felixstowe and operator Hutchison Ports has ended.

The port said 90% of workers had voted to accept an 8.5% pay increase plus a £1,000 bonus from January next year.

The deal comes after two rounds of strikes took place at the port on the east coast of England earlier this year. Members of the Unite union walked out in August and September after rejecting a pay rise of 7% plus £500. Both rounds of industrial action lasted eight days.

Robert Ashton, the port’s chief operating officer, said the deal “provides welcome certainty and stability at a time when our employees, like everyone else, are facing an increase in the cost of living”.

The settlement at Felixstowe follows a similar agreement in Liverpool, where Unite secured a 9% pay rise for dockworkers.