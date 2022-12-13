EuropeOperationsPorts and Logistics

Felixstowe agrees pay deal with staff

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Felixstowe

A pay dispute between around 1,900 dockworkers at UK’s top container port Felixstowe and operator Hutchison Ports has ended.

The port said 90% of workers had voted to accept an 8.5% pay increase plus a £1,000 bonus from January next year.

The deal comes after two rounds of strikes took place at the port on the east coast of England earlier this year. Members of the Unite union walked out in August and September after rejecting a pay rise of 7% plus £500. Both rounds of industrial action lasted eight days.

Robert Ashton, the port’s chief operating officer, said the deal “provides welcome certainty and stability at a time when our employees, like everyone else, are facing an increase in the cost of living”.

The settlement at Felixstowe follows a similar agreement in Liverpool, where Unite secured a 9% pay rise for dockworkers.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button