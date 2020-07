Japanese owner NYK has sold the 1996-built VLGC Lavender Passage , the oldest LPG carrier in its fleet, to Vietnamese owner FGAS.

According to shipbroking sources, the Japanese-built 78,000 cu m gas carrier has fetched a price of $15.7m in the deal. VesselsValue‘s valuation on the vessel is $16.58m.

In January, FGAS sold its 1994-built VLGC Opec Athena and currently runs a fleet of 18 vessels made up of 11 LPG carriers and seven bulk carriers.