Bashundhara grows fleet with K Line VLGC deal

Bashundhara LP Gas, the LPG subsidiary of the Bangladesh conglomerate Bashundhara Group, has shaken hands with Japan’s K Line to acquire the 2002-built 77,809 c um Grace River for $34m, sources tell Splash.

The ship was initially reported by brokers as sold to FGAS Petrol, however the Vietnamese company informed Splash it was not behind the deal.

Equasis lists Bashundhara LP Gas with two small vintage LPG carriers, with two similar sized newbuildings under construction and set to be delivered this year.

Bashundhara Group started as a real estate venture in 1987. It has since moved into many other businesses, including paper, air, energy, shipping and logistics, and cement, for which it has another 14 general cargo carriers.