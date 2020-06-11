Fidelity Investments acquires 10% stake in DHT Holdings

Fidelity Investments acquires 10% stake in DHT Holdings

June 11th, 2020 Americas, Tankers 0 comments

US investment giant Fidelity Investments has acquired a stake of around 10.15% in New York-listed tanker operator DHT Holdings.

According to an SEC filing by DHT Holdings, Fidelity acquired around 15.4m shares  making them the company’s second largest shareholder after BW Group, who have a 22.8% stake as of March 2020.

The acquired shares are worth around $92.4m based on the company’s latest share price of $6.

DHT Holdings currently owns a fleet of 27 VLCCs.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.