Fidelity Investments acquires 10% stake in DHT Holdings June 11th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Tankers

US investment giant Fidelity Investments has acquired a stake of around 10.15% in New York-listed tanker operator DHT Holdings.

According to an SEC filing by DHT Holdings, Fidelity acquired around 15.4m shares making them the company’s second largest shareholder after BW Group, who have a 22.8% stake as of March 2020.

The acquired shares are worth around $92.4m based on the company’s latest share price of $6.

DHT Holdings currently owns a fleet of 27 VLCCs.