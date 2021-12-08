Filhet-Allard Maritime acquires controlling stake in Latitude Brokers

Filhet-Allard Maritime, the France-based leading insurance broker for the commodities trading, shipping and industry markets, has acquired a controlling stake in Latitude Brokers, a specialist marine broker based in Asia with headquarters in Hong Kong. The acquisition has received regulatory approval from authorities in both Hong Kong and Singapore. Latitude will maintain its brand identity, the French company stated today.

This deal is the latest step in Filhet-Allard Maritime’s continued global expansion plan which already include operations in Switzerland, Ivory Coast and Turkey.

Latitude founding partners, Vanessa Toucas, Andrew Brooker, Tom Fulford-Smith and Charles D’Alton, made the following joint statement: “We are very grateful for the hard work and support of our staff and clients, many of whom have been with us since the very early years. We have known the Filhet-Allard Maritime team for nearly 20 years. We both see the Asian market as a critical component of a global operation and are excited to grow together.”