Financial hurdles facing green ammonia retrofits

Retrofitting ships for green ammonia propulsion is currently prohibitively expensive, an in-depth study has found.

A cross-company, cross-discipline group of industry experts concluded that deepsea shipping can transform to ammonia as fuel, but there are several difficult hurdles to overcome.

Through 2022, a group of industry experts, led by Norwegian shipowner Grieg Star, studied the possibilities of retrofitting an open hatch vessel to run on green ammonia.

The study found the main barriers today are the combination of high retrofit investment costs, lack of availability of competitively priced green ammonia and unclear effects of regulatory frameworks.

“Without the stability of green ammonia availability/ pricing for the maritime sector (potentially green corridors) and, even more importantly, stable framework conditions, financing such a venture is not viable, even with significant soft project funding,” the report stated.

The study was initiated and facilitated by the Norwegian Green Shipping Programme. The report from that study was published yesterday.

“We promised to share our findings, and this is the whole report – unabridged. The transformation our industry is grappling with now demands knowledge-sharing and transparency. We hope our findings can help other companies,” said Grieg Star’s managing director Atle Sommer.

“Ammonia as fuel will most likely be a preferred alternative for deepsea shipping to achieve IMOs ambition and the Paris Agreement’s targets. As Norway and the Norwegian maritime industry have been a front runner when it comes to battery-powered ships for coastal shipping, we will follow up and be ready for the green shift into deepsea shipping and ammonia as fuel too,” said Narve Mjøs, director of the Green Shipping Programme.

In total, 21 entities participated in the study’s five workstreams, with workstream leads from Yara, the Norwegian Maritime Authority, G2 Ocean and Grieg Maritime Group.