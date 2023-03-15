BunkeringDry CargoEnvironmentEuropeOperations

Financial hurdles facing green ammonia retrofits

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 15, 2023
0 217 1 minute read
Grieg Star

Retrofitting ships for green ammonia propulsion is currently prohibitively expensive, an in-depth study has found.

A cross-company, cross-discipline group of industry experts concluded that deepsea shipping can transform to ammonia as fuel, but there are several difficult hurdles to overcome.

Through 2022, a group of industry experts, led by Norwegian shipowner Grieg Star, studied the possibilities of retrofitting an open hatch vessel to run on green ammonia.

The study found the main barriers today are the combination of high retrofit investment costs, lack of availability of competitively priced green ammonia and unclear effects of regulatory frameworks.

“Without the stability of green ammonia availability/ pricing for the maritime sector (potentially green corridors) and, even more importantly, stable framework conditions, financing such a venture is not viable, even with significant soft project funding,” the report stated.

The study was initiated and facilitated by the Norwegian Green Shipping Programme. The report from that study was published yesterday.

“We promised to share our findings, and this is the whole report – unabridged. The transformation our industry is grappling with now demands knowledge-sharing and transparency. We hope our findings can help other companies,” said Grieg Star’s managing director Atle Sommer.

“Ammonia as fuel will most likely be a preferred alternative for deepsea shipping to achieve IMOs ambition and the Paris Agreement’s targets. As Norway and the Norwegian maritime industry have been a front runner when it comes to battery-powered ships for coastal shipping, we will follow up and be ready for the green shift into deepsea shipping and ammonia as fuel too,” said Narve Mjøs, director of the Green Shipping Programme.

In total, 21 entities participated in the study’s five workstreams, with workstream leads from Yara, the Norwegian Maritime Authority, G2 Ocean and Grieg Maritime Group.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 15, 2023
0 217 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button