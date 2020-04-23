Home Sector Tankers Finbeta starts fleet renewal with chemical tanker addition April 23rd, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

Savona-based Finbeta, the shipping company headed by the Bertani family but controlled by investment fund Express Holding, has started its fleet renewal programme with the addition of a chemical tanker on bareboat charter.

In a statement, the company said that the charter includes a purchase option which can be exercised in the coming years.

The ship in question is the 2008-built Cevdet A chemical tanker, controlled by the Turkish company Transteckmarine, which will be deployed in the North and Baltic Seas.

“Despite the current emergency situation linked with the Covid-19 virus, with this investment Finbeta’s fleet renewal has concretely been launched,” the Italian company concluded.