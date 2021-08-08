Fincantieri and Enel Green Power sign green hydrogen agreement

Fincantieri and Enel Green Power Italia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to define an integrated solution for the production, supply, management and use of green hydrogen for port areas and long-range maritime transport.

The two companies will collaborate both in the supply of green hydrogen to naval, submarine and surface vessels, and to industrial users within the port area, including the design and construction of the necessary infrastructure elements, including storage, and in the design and development of a system for the management of energy flows.

Enel’s Eugenio Montale power plant in La Spezia will be used as an initial test site for the activities covered by the agreement, launching a sustainable energy transition path for the site.

Carlo Zorzoli, head of business development for Enel Green Power, said: “The signing of this agreement represents a further step forward in Enel Green Power’s commitment to collaborating with operators interested in developing solutions for the use of green hydrogen in sectors where electrification is not possible, thus contributing to the energy transition process through the decarbonization of industrial activities.”