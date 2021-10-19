Fincantieri and Eni collaborate on energy transition initiatives

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has teamed up with compatriot energy major Eni to promote initiatives focused on solutions for decarbonisation projects in the fields of energy, the shipping sector, and the circular economy.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Eni and Fincantieri will conduct a preliminary study to identify initiatives of common interest in the areas indicated, to launch subsequent joint technological or industrial innovation projects.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “The memorandum of understanding covers a number of highly strategic national sectors, and their development will play a key role in the new circular economy that will be defined in the coming years.”

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, stated: “We believe that the technological assets we are creating should be used to meet our decarbonisation objectives, and also be shared with other leading industrial players in order to find opportunities for greater enhancement. The energy transition is first and foremost a technological transition, and only companies with a strong industrial and innovative capacity, as well as the willingness to combine forces and skills, will be able to lead it.”

The two companies also intend to renew and extend their existing agreements regarding the activities of interest, converging them under single governance between the technological innovation and business units. The MoU, which regulates research and negotiation activities, may be subject to later binding agreements.