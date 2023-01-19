Fincantieri lands SOV order from Crowley and Esvagt joint venture

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has secured an order from CREST Wind, a joint venture between US-based Crowley and Denmark’s Esvagt, to design and build an offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV).

The 88-meter ship will be built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, under a contract with an undisclosed value signed by US subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group.

The SOV will enter service in 2026 on a 15-year charter deal with wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, providing services for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia offshore wind project in the US.

Fincantieri, which already has ten commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) or SOV orders in its portfolio, along with two cable layers, said it would look to seize further opportunities resulting from the increase in the total installed capacity expected by 2030 and the additional need for vessels.

Commenting on the new order, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, said: “This order places Fincantieri confirms as a prime mover in the sector of offshore wind support vessels, which will attract huge investments in the coming years. As stated in our business plan, the push for decarbonisation will further strengthen our industrial competitive positioning and distinctiveness of our business model. At the same time, it will stem synergies across the whole core business to enhance the competences of our group.”