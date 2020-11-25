Fincantieri to build new ship repair yard in Mexico

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a letter of intent with the Ministry of Economic Development and Labour of the Yucatán State (Mexico) for the design and construction of a new ship repair, conversion and maintenance yard.

The facility will be located at the Port of Progreso, the main port of the state and Fincantieri will be granted a 40-year concession for the exclusive management of the new yard.

The yard will have two dry docks which are able to cater to ships up to 400m in length, particularly cruise ships, large cargo and oil and gas vessels. It is expected to serve the demand from offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Construction of the yard will start by the first half of 2021.