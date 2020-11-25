AmericasEurope

Fincantieri to build new ship repair yard in Mexico

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 25, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a letter of intent with the Ministry of Economic Development and Labour of the Yucatán State (Mexico) for the design and construction of a new ship repair, conversion and maintenance yard. 

The facility will be located at the Port of Progreso, the main port of the state and Fincantieri will be granted a 40-year concession for the exclusive management of the new yard.

The yard will have two dry docks which are able to cater to ships up to 400m in length, particularly cruise ships, large cargo and oil and gas vessels. It is expected to serve the demand from offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Construction of the yard will start by the first half of 2021.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 25, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button