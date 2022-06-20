Fines dished out in USS John S McCain collision case

Stealth Maritime, the Greek tanker outfit controlled by the Vafias family, will have to pay $44.6m in damages over a collision with an American naval destroyer five years ago.

A US judge ruled last week that Energetic Tank, linked to Stealth Maritime, was 20% responsible for the collision involving its 39,000 dwt ship, Alnic , with the USS John S McCain in Southeast Asia, an accident that claimed the lives of 10 US sailors in 2017. The judge pronounced that the US Navy was 80% responsible for the high profile accident with the destroyer veering left suddenly while in the Singapore Strait and the chemical tanker’s bow piercing the destroyer.