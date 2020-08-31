Fire at Samsung Heavy Industries kills one worker

AsiaShipyards

Jason Jiang August 31, 2020
A fire incident at South Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries last Friday killed one worker and injured another.

According to the local firefighting department, a fire broke out from the inside of a ship under construction at the yard. One worker, who was doing spray painting works onboard the ship, died while another suffered burns and was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The fire was extinguished quickly by the shipyard’s own firefighting team.

Authorities have started investigations into the incident.

