Fire at Samsung Heavy Industries kills one worker

A fire incident at South Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries last Friday killed one worker and injured another.

According to the local firefighting department, a fire broke out from the inside of a ship under construction at the yard. One worker, who was doing spray painting works onboard the ship, died while another suffered burns and was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The fire was extinguished quickly by the shipyard’s own firefighting team.

Authorities have started investigations into the incident.